Erdoğan, Burnham discuss Türkiye-UK ties and regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Report, citing Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, the sides discussed Türkiye-UK bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom were developing across all areas and expressed confidence that cooperation would expand further, particularly through steps in the defense industry and trade.

The Turkish president said Israel had repeatedly demonstrated through its actions that it did not want peace in Gaza or the West Bank and stressed the importance of pressure from the international community.

Erdoğan also noted rising tensions in Iran and Ukraine. He said reaching an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz issue could pave the way for the resumption of negotiations.

Turning to Ukraine, Erdoğan said there had been no progress and noted that attacks on Turkish or foreign commercial vessels in the Black Sea were further complicating the situation.

He also said no formula on Cyprus could succeed unless the sovereign equality and international status of Turkish Cypriots on the island were recognized.