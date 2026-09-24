Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins today

    Formula 1
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 07:00
    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins today

    The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway today.

    According to Report, two free practice sessions will be held on the opening day.

    Formula 2 will also feature a practice session and qualifying rounds.

    The Baku track has 20 turns, with the 51-lap race covering a total distance of 306.049 km.

    The first race in the Azerbaijani capital was held in 2016 as the European Grand Prix. The following seven editions were held under the Azerbaijan Grand Prix name.

    Germany's Nico Rosberg won the inaugural race in 2016. In subsequent years, Daniel Ricciardo of Australia, Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom, Valtteri Bottas of Finland, Sergio Perez of Mexico and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands took victories in Baku. Perez won for the second time in Baku in 2023, while Australia's Oscar Piastri triumphed in 2024 and Verstappen won in 2025.

    No race was held in Baku in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Mercedes' Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli leads the standings with 292 points. His British teammate George Russell is second with 211 points, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is third with 191 points.

    Mercedes also leads the Constructors' Championship with 503 points, followed by Ferrari with 358 points and McLaren with 306 points.

    Azerbaijan Grand Prix opening-day schedule:

    10:00 - Formula 2: Free practice

    12:30 - Formula 1: First free practice

    14:00 - Formula 2: First qualifying round

    14:30 - Formula 2: Second qualifying round

    16:00 - Formula 1: Second free practice

    All times are local (GMT+4).

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Bu gün Bakıda "Formula 1" üzrə Azərbaycan Qran-prisinə start veriləcək
    В Баку стартует Гран-при Азербайджана "Формулы-1"
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