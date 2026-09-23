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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Türkiye, Qatar eye deeper cooperation in energy, trade and defense

    Region
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 00:59
    Türkiye, Qatar eye deeper cooperation in energy, trade and defense

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

    According to Report, citing Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, the sides discussed Türkiye-Qatar bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

    Erdoğan said efforts would continue to further develop cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar in various fields, particularly investment, trade, energy and the defense industry.

    The Turkish president noted that developments negatively affecting energy supplies in the region were creating difficulties for all parties. He stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in energy and transport corridors.

    Erdoğan also said Israel had refused to take steps toward peace in Gaza and emphasized the importance of international pressure to prevent further Israeli military activity in the region.

    Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Recep Tayyip Erdogan United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
    Photo
    Ərdoğan qətərli həmkarı ilə regional və qlobal məsələləri müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Лидеры Турции и Катара обсудили региональные и глобальные вопросы

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