Bayramov, Petrova discuss gas supplies and Middle Corridor

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed the strategic partnership agenda, including political dialogue, energy cooperation and the expansion of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Bulgaria.

They also exchanged views on renewable energy projects, transport and connectivity through the Middle Corridor.

Azerbaijan-EU cooperation and regional developments were also discussed during the meeting.