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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Bayramov, Petrova discuss gas supplies and Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 02:03
    Bayramov, Petrova discuss gas supplies and Middle Corridor

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed the strategic partnership agenda, including political dialogue, energy cooperation and the expansion of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Bulgaria.

    They also exchanged views on renewable energy projects, transport and connectivity through the Middle Corridor.

    Azerbaijan-EU cooperation and regional developments were also discussed during the meeting.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Velislava Petrova Bulgaria
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    Обсуждено расширение поставок азербайджанского газа в Болгарию

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