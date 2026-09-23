Azerbaijan, Singapore discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers reviewed the current bilateral agenda and prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Singapore.

They discussed intensifying political dialogue, encouraging reciprocal visits and maintaining contacts at various levels.

Particular attention was paid to opportunities in trade, investment, digital transformation and innovation, transport and logistics, education and human capital development.

The sides also highlighted Azerbaijan's visa-free regime for Singaporean citizens, introduced on August 1, 2026, as a new opportunity to boost people-to-people contacts, travel, business ties and tourism.

The ministers also exchanged views on continued cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations, including mutual support for candidacies to elected bodies.