Azerbaijan, Bangladesh sign visa exemption agreement

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman have signed an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic, official and service passports from visa requirements.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The ministry said the document would help expand official contacts and broaden mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh.

Following the signing ceremony, the ministers discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

They focused on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and developing ties in education and humanitarian fields.