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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Bangladesh sign visa exemption agreement

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 00:42
    Azerbaijan, Bangladesh sign visa exemption agreement

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman have signed an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic, official and service passports from visa requirements.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    The ministry said the document would help expand official contacts and broaden mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh.

    Following the signing ceremony, the ministers discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

    They focused on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and developing ties in education and humanitarian fields.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Khalilur Rahman visa exemption
    Azərbaycan və Banqladeş arasında viza rejimi sadələşdirilir
    Азербайджан и Бангладеш упрощают визовый режим

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