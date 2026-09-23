Ilham Aliyev: Main purpose of West Industrial Park is to develop mining industry

A video excerpt from President Ilham Aliyev's speech at a meeting dedicated to the State Program for the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industries in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027-2030 has been shared on his social media accounts.

According to Report, in the video, the president recalled the main purpose behind the establishment of the West Industrial Park.

"The main purpose behind creating the West Industrial Park is precisely the development of the mining industry. This is because the development of the 'Dashkasan' ore deposit and the implementation of other projects in adjacent areas have necessitated the establishment of the West Industrial Park. Here, first and foremost, the necessary infrastructure must be established rapidly, and necessary funds must be allocated in the budget for this purpose. A complete mining industry value chain-from extraction all the way to the final product-must be established," the head of state stressed.