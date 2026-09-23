Ilham Aliyev: 60,000 hectares of forest destroyed during Armenian occupation

A video excerpt from President Ilham Aliyev's speech at a meeting dedicated to the State Program for the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industries in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027-2030 has been shared on his social media accounts.

According to Report, in the video, the president spoke about the destruction by Armenia of 60,000 hectares of forest land in the Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan districts during the occupation.

"Suffice it to say that during the period of occupation, 60,000 hectares of forest reserves in the Kalbajar, Lachin, and Zangilan districts were destroyed, plundered, cut down, sold, and subsequently burned by the Armenian state following the Second Garabagh War-during the time when Armenian armed forces were required to evacuate the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, where they were given a grace period of 2–3 weeks. Everyone remembers well that they were destroying trees while not forgetting sanitary fixtures either. Apparently, there were two things most valuable to them: first, completely destroying Azerbaijani nature, and second, taking the most valuable sanitary appliances with them. That is likely the main memento of the occupation period for them," Ilham Aliyev said.