Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye's main desire is for the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv to end while preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Report, Erdoğan made the remarks while addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

He said Türkiye continued contacts with the parties aimed at restoring navigational security in the Black Sea, ensuring food security and preventing the war from spreading to a wider region.

Erdoğan stressed that recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea were unacceptable.

"I particularly emphasize that the recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea are unacceptable, regardless of who carried them out," he said.

He also underscored the importance of preserving freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sudan, Erdoğan said Türkiye supported efforts to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace. He also reaffirmed Türkiye's full support for efforts to strengthen security, development and institutional capacity in Somalia.

"Maintaining stability and calm in Libya is our priority. The reconciliation process on our agenda must be led and owned by Libyans. As Türkiye, we will continue to support the success of this process," Erdoğan said.

He added that Türkiye was developing relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries on the basis of mutual respect, partnership and mutual benefit.

US President Donald Trump earlier said Washington continued working to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict and remained in contact with the leaders of both sides.