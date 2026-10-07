Farid Ahmadov discusses cooperation with counterparts from Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
Region
- 07 October, 2026
- 17:30
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Justice ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) discussed further development of judicial and legal cooperation, Türkiye"s Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said in a post on X.
According to Report, the meeting was held in Istanbul as part of the 3rd Meeting of OTS Justice Ministers. It was attended by Azerbaijan's Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov, Kyrgyzstan's Justice Minister Almaz Ayylchiev and Uzbekistan's Justice Minister Akbar Tashkulov.
The meeting focused extensively on steps to further develop judicial and legal cooperation among the countries, as well as the exchange of information and experience between relevant institutions.
Fərid Əhmədov Türkiyə, Qırğızıstan və Özbəkistandan olan həmkarları ilə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
Фарид Ахмедов обсудил сотрудничество с коллегами из Турции, Кыргызстана и Узбекистана
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