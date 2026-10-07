Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Farid Ahmadov discusses cooperation with counterparts from Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

    Region
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 17:30
    Farid Ahmadov discusses cooperation with counterparts from Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

    Justice ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) discussed further development of judicial and legal cooperation, Türkiye"s Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said in a post on X.

    According to Report, the meeting was held in Istanbul as part of the 3rd Meeting of OTS Justice Ministers. It was attended by Azerbaijan's Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov, Kyrgyzstan's Justice Minister Almaz Ayylchiev and Uzbekistan's Justice Minister Akbar Tashkulov.

    The meeting focused extensively on steps to further develop judicial and legal cooperation among the countries, as well as the exchange of information and experience between relevant institutions.

    Farid Ahmadov Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Fərid Əhmədov Türkiyə, Qırğızıstan və Özbəkistandan olan həmkarları ilə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Фарид Ахмедов обсудил сотрудничество с коллегами из Турции, Кыргызстана и Узбекистана
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed