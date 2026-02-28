Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 11:09
    Khamenei's office in Tehran targeted in airstrikes – UPDATED

    On Saturday, the office of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, his main residence in central Tehran, was hit by airstrikes.

    Report informs, citing Iran International, that the outcome of the attack remains unclear.

    Explosions have been heard in Tehran, with thick smoke visible, Report informs, citing the Iranian news agency Tasnim News Agency.

    No further details have been provided.

