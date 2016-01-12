Explosion in Istanbul's Sultanahmet: 10 killed, at least 15 wounded - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion occurred on Jan. 12 in Istanbul’s touristic Sultanahmet Square, killing 10 while wounding at least 15, Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Istanbul governor's office has said.

According to reports by private broadcaster CNN Türk, the explosion occurred by the obelisk of Theodosius in the touristic Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul’s Fatih district.

According to Istanbul's governor's office, 10 people have been killed in the explosion while at least 15 people have been reported wounded.

Tourists were among the victims of the explosion, reports indicate, while wounded persons were transferred to nearby hospitals, mainly Haseki Training and Research Hospital.

