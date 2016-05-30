European Commission: Turkey fulfilled three of the five conditions for abolition of visas

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has made progress in the implementation of three of the five conditions for standing in the way of the abolition of visas in the EU for Turkish citizens. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was stated by representatives of the European Commission.

" Implementation of Turkey's five remaining conditions progressing, in particular, President Erdogan last week signed a law that will lead to readmission agreement between the EU and Turkey in regard to third-country nationals - we expect that it would enter into force on June 1. Progress has been made in regard to the conditions of data protection. We look forward to continuing progress and dialogue ", - said the official representative of the European Commission for Internal Affairs and Migration Natasha Berto.

In turn, the head of the press service of the EC Margaritis Shinas added that "significant progress has been made in fulfilling the criterion, which relates to the corruption of officials."

"Law on terrorism and biometric data have remained" - M. Shinas said.