EU urges Baku and Yerevan to resolve humanitarian issues

The European Union has called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to address humanitarian issues, including the fate of missing persons, EU Foreign Service spokesperson Anita Hipper said, according to Report's European bureau.

Hipper emphasized that the EU has consistently supported Azerbaijan and Armenia in the peace process.

"We have demonstrated our firm support for the peace process and have worked for many years with both parties, as well as with international partners, to create conditions for lasting peace," Hipper said.

She also highlighted the need to resolve humanitarian matters between the sides, including determining the fate of missing persons.