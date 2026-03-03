Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    EU urges Baku and Yerevan to resolve humanitarian issues

    Region
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 16:46
    EU urges Baku and Yerevan to resolve humanitarian issues

    The European Union has called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to address humanitarian issues, including the fate of missing persons, EU Foreign Service spokesperson Anita Hipper said, according to Report's European bureau.

    Hipper emphasized that the EU has consistently supported Azerbaijan and Armenia in the peace process.

    "We have demonstrated our firm support for the peace process and have worked for many years with both parties, as well as with international partners, to create conditions for lasting peace," Hipper said.

    She also highlighted the need to resolve humanitarian matters between the sides, including determining the fate of missing persons.

    Aİ Bakı və İrəvanı humanitar məsələləri həll etməyə çağırır
    Евросоюз призывает Баку и Ереван решить гуманитарные вопросы

