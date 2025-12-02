EU outlines cooperation priorities with Armenia

The European Union (EU) views cooperation with Armenia in the fields of energy, mobility, and digital infrastructure development as a contribution to strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated at a press conference attended by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Report informs.

Speaking about Armenia's upcoming parliamentary elections in June 2026, she emphasized their decisive importance for internal stability and the course of reforms: "In June, parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia. This will be of crucial importance for your internal stability and reforms."

Kos also stressed the importance of joint efforts in combating disinformation and strengthening democratic institutions.