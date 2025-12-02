Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    EU outlines cooperation priorities with Armenia

    Region
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 18:14
    EU outlines cooperation priorities with Armenia

    The European Union (EU) views cooperation with Armenia in the fields of energy, mobility, and digital infrastructure development as a contribution to strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated at a press conference attended by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Report informs.

    Speaking about Armenia's upcoming parliamentary elections in June 2026, she emphasized their decisive importance for internal stability and the course of reforms: "In June, parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia. This will be of crucial importance for your internal stability and reforms."

    Kos also stressed the importance of joint efforts in combating disinformation and strengthening democratic institutions.

    Aİ Ermənistanla əməkdaşlıq prioritetlərini açıqlayıb
    В ЕС назвали приоритеты сотрудничества с Арменией

