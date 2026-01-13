EU countries summon Iranian ambassadors amid fresh calls for sanctions

Several EU countries – including Spain, Finland, Belgium and Czechia – have summoned Iranian ambassadors amid a widening diplomatic backlash over Tehran"s violent crackdown on protesters, and as pressure mounts on the EU to toughen sanctions against the Iranian regime, Report informs referring to Euractiv.

The diplomatic démarches come as protests have spread across Iran following weeks of unrest, met by a sweeping security crackdown, internet shutdowns and mass arrests. Human rights groups say hundreds of demonstrators have been killed, prompting growing calls within the EU for a tougher response towards Tehran.

"We wish to express our strong rejection and condemnation of what is happening in Iran," Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said on Tuesday, adding that he would tell his Iranian counterpart, Reza Zabib, that Tehran must respect peaceful protest and freedom of expression, restore internet access, halt arbitrary arrests and return to the "dialogue and negotiation table."

Madrid"s move followed a decision by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen to summon Iran"s ambassador on Tuesday in response to a nationwide internet shutdown and the violent repression of protests.

On Monday evening, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot also called in Iran"s ambassador, demanding that Iranian authorities "fulfill their international obligations." The Czech Foreign Ministry took a similar step, while Prague issued a travel warning urging its citizens not to travel to Iran and calling on those still in the country to leave immediately.