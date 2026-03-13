Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Business
    13 March, 2026
    • 17:49
    Azerbaijan exports 1,349 tons of olive oil worth $7M

    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1,349 tons of olive oil worth $7 million, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    This is 1.5% less in value terms but 51% more in volume compared to 2024.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan sold 369.3 tons of olive oil worth $2.4 million to Russia, a decrease of 32% in value and 22% in volume compared to the previous year.

    Exports to Türkiye reached 648 tons worth $2.1 million, increasing fourfold in value and sevenfold in volume.

    Shipments to Israel amounted to 286 tons valued at $1.1 million, up 79% in value and three times in volume.

    Meanwhile, exports to the United States totaled 84.6 tons worth $365,000, rising 43% in value and 2.5 times in volume.

    Azerbaijan also exported 33 tons of olive oil worth $304,000 to Georgia, down 33% in value and 46% in volume.

    In addition, after a two-year break, Azerbaijan resumed olive oil supplies to Australia, exporting 0.9 tons valued at $5,300.

