Azerbaijan exports 1,349 tons of olive oil worth $7M
- 13 March, 2026
- 17:49
In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1,349 tons of olive oil worth $7 million, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.
This is 1.5% less in value terms but 51% more in volume compared to 2024.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan sold 369.3 tons of olive oil worth $2.4 million to Russia, a decrease of 32% in value and 22% in volume compared to the previous year.
Exports to Türkiye reached 648 tons worth $2.1 million, increasing fourfold in value and sevenfold in volume.
Shipments to Israel amounted to 286 tons valued at $1.1 million, up 79% in value and three times in volume.
Meanwhile, exports to the United States totaled 84.6 tons worth $365,000, rising 43% in value and 2.5 times in volume.
Azerbaijan also exported 33 tons of olive oil worth $304,000 to Georgia, down 33% in value and 46% in volume.
In addition, after a two-year break, Azerbaijan resumed olive oil supplies to Australia, exporting 0.9 tons valued at $5,300.