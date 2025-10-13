Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    EU commits 16M euros to prosecute Russian war crimes – Kallas

    Region
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 15:04
    EU commits 16M euros to prosecute Russian war crimes – Kallas

    High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, has announced the allocation of the first 10 million euros for the creation of a special tribunal to investigate Russian crimes, as well as another 6 million euros to support Ukrainian children deported by Russia and victims of sexual violence, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

    "Today I can also announce the allocation of the first 10 million euros for the creation of a special tribunal to investigate Russian crimes," she said at a press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sibiha on Monday.

    Kallas recalled that in May, a meeting of EU foreign ministers was held in Lviv to launch the work of this tribunal.

    "Russian leaders bear responsibility for this war, and if there had been no crime of aggression, there would have been no further crimes or atrocities. Therefore, no one should go unpunished for crimes committed," Kallas said.

    In addition, according to Kallas, the EU has already mobilized 800 million euros to support Ukraine during the winter period and plans to allocate another 100 million euros.

