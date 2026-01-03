Rubio says Maduro to stand trial in US and anticipates no further action in Venezuela - US senator

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio anticipates no further action against Venezuela following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, says a Republican senator, Report informs via BBC.

Mike Lee confirmed Venezuelan President Maduro's arrest, to stand trial on criminal charges in the US, following a phone call with Rubio.

"He [Rubio] anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in US custody," says Senator Lee.

Lee adds that the US strikes were "deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant".

Earlier, Lee said in a post on X: "I look forward to learning what, if anything, might constitutionally justify this action in the absence of a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force."