Rubio says Maduro to stand trial in US and anticipates no further action in Venezuela - US senator
Other countries
- 03 January, 2026
- 17:00
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio anticipates no further action against Venezuela following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, says a Republican senator, Report informs via BBC.
Mike Lee confirmed Venezuelan President Maduro's arrest, to stand trial on criminal charges in the US, following a phone call with Rubio.
"He [Rubio] anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in US custody," says Senator Lee.
Lee adds that the US strikes were "deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant".
Earlier, Lee said in a post on X: "I look forward to learning what, if anything, might constitutionally justify this action in the absence of a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force."
Latest News
17:19
Germany, Italy call crisis units' meetings on Venezuela situationOther countries
17:13
Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 4Ecology
17:00
Rubio says Maduro to stand trial in US and anticipates no further action in Venezuela - US senatorOther countries
16:56
EU foreign policy chief calls for restraint after US strikes in VenezuelaOther countries
16:52
Spain offers to mediate for 'peaceful solution' between US, VenezuelaOther countries
16:44
Colombia sends armed forces to Venezuela border amid concern over refugee ‘influx"Other countries
16:34
Russia condemns US strikes on VenezuelaOther countries
16:20
All armed forces to be deployed, says Venezuelan defense ministerOther countries
16:17