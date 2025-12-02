EU allocates €15M to Armenia to support peace process with Azerbaijan

The European Union will provide Armenia with €15 million to support the peace process with Azerbaijan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced in Brussels alongside Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Report informs.

Kallas stated that the agreements initialed by Armenia and Azerbaijan in August in Washington marked "a real breakthrough" and effectively ended a years-long conflict between the two countries.

"The European Union fully supports you. Today, I want to announce €15 million for sustaining peace and strengthening Armenia's resilience. This funding will support a wide range of initiatives, including demining, training and equipment supply, as well as confidence-building measures in the region," she said.

Kallas also warned that Armenia may face increased disinformation campaigns and foreign interference ahead of parliamentary elections in 2026. She noted that part of the EU funding will be directed toward identifying, analyzing and rapidly responding to such threats.