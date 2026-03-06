Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.03.2026)
Finance
- 06 March, 2026
- 09:20
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
84.35
|
0.33
|
23.50
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
79.81
|
2.38
|
22.39
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,139.30
|
- 45.30
|
798.20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,954.74
|
- 784.67
|
- 108.55
|
S&P 500
|
6,830.71
|
- 38.79
|
- 14.79
|
Nasdaq
|
22,748.99
|
- 58.49
|
- 493.00
|
Nikkei
|
55,333.13
|
1,087.59
|
4,993.65
|
Dax
|
23,815.75
|
- 389.61
|
- 674.66
|
FTSE 100
|
10,413.94
|
- 153.71
|
482.56
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,045.80
|
- 121.93
|
- 103.70
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,109.23
|
26.76
|
140.39
|
Bist 100
|
13,078.93
|
135.74
|
1,817.41
|
RTS
|
1,138.17
|
0.47
|
24.04
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1618
|
0.0010
|
- 0.0127
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3369
|
0.0036
|
- 0.0104
|
JPY/USD
|
157.5800
|
0.4700
|
1.1300
|
RUB/USD
|
78.5981
|
0.7449
|
- 0.1519
|
TRY/USD
|
44.0718
|
0.0788
|
1.1156
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9020
|
0.0101
|
- 0.0870
