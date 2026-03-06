Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 09:20
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    84.35

    0.33

    23.50

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    79.81

    2.38

    22.39

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,139.30

    - 45.30

    798.20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,954.74

    - 784.67

    - 108.55

    S&P 500

    6,830.71

    - 38.79

    - 14.79

    Nasdaq

    22,748.99

    - 58.49

    - 493.00

    Nikkei

    55,333.13

    1,087.59

    4,993.65

    Dax

    23,815.75

    - 389.61

    - 674.66

    FTSE 100

    10,413.94

    - 153.71

    482.56

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,045.80

    - 121.93

    - 103.70

    Shanghai Composite

    4,109.23

    26.76

    140.39

    Bist 100

    13,078.93

    135.74

    1,817.41

    RTS

    1,138.17

    0.47

    24.04

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1618

    0.0010

    - 0.0127

    USD/GBP

    1.3369

    0.0036

    - 0.0104

    JPY/USD

    157.5800

    0.4700

    1.1300

    RUB/USD

    78.5981

    0.7449

    - 0.1519

    TRY/USD

    44.0718

    0.0788

    1.1156

    CNY/USD

    6.9020

    0.0101

    - 0.0870
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (06.03.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (06.03.2026)

