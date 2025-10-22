Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Erdogan visits Oman

    Region
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 19:23
    Erdogan visits Oman

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a visit to Oman.

    Report informs that the Turkish leader was officially welcomed by the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq at Al Alam Palace with an official ceremony.

    The Turkish President embarked on a three-day Gulf tour yesterday, covering Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

    Photo
    Ərdoğan Omanda səfərdədir
    Photo
    Эрдоган находится с визитом в Омане

