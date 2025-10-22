Erdogan visits Oman
Region
- 22 October, 2025
- 19:23
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a visit to Oman.
Report informs that the Turkish leader was officially welcomed by the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq at Al Alam Palace with an official ceremony.
The Turkish President embarked on a three-day Gulf tour yesterday, covering Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.
