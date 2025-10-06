Erdogan: Türkiye's population may exceed 88M by 2030
Region
- 06 October, 2025
- 15:09
By 2030, Türkiye's population may exceed 88 million, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum and Exhibition, Report informs.
He stated that the country's population is projected to reach 94 million by 2050.
Latest News
16:04
Photo
Kyrgyz President Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summitForeign policy
15:51
MFA spox: Iran has no plans to enter talks with USRegion
15:36
Dutch PM Dick Schoof arrives in UkraineRegion
15:20
Azerbaijan secures another bronze at 3rd CIS GamesIndividual sports
15:09
Erdogan: Türkiye's population may exceed 88M by 2030Region
14:56
ING revises its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan for 2025-2026Finance
14:51
New Lithuanian PM arrives in Kyiv on first visit abroadOther countries
14:45
One dead in Qinghai, hundreds evacuated as China's rescue in Everest area continuesOther countries
14:34