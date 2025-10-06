Erdogan: Türkiye's population may exceed 88M by 2030

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    06 October, 2025
    By 2030, Türkiye's population may exceed 88 million, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum and Exhibition, Report informs.

    He stated that the country's population is projected to reach 94 million by 2050.

