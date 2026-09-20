Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will address the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, marking his 16th speech before the body.

According to Report, citing TRT Haber, Erdoğan has highlighted approaches to tackling global challenges in his UN addresses since 2005.

An article reviewing the Turkish president's 16 speeches particularly noted that during the 78th UN General Assembly in September 2023, Erdoğan stressed that Karabakh was Azerbaijani territory.

Azerbaijan carried out local anti-terror measures later that month and fully restored its territorial integrity. September 20 is therefore observed in Azerbaijan as State Sovereignty Day.