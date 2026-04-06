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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharply

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 20:59
    Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharply

    The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil and most of its natural gas are transported, has led to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices in Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a government meeting, Report informs.

    Nevertheless, the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz negatively impacts not only the economy but also the social and humanitarian spheres, he noted.

    "The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil and most of its natural gas are transported, is closed, but this is not only an economic issue, as medicines and other essential goods were also transported through this waterway," Erdogan added.

    Strait of Hormuz Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkiye
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