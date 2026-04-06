Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharply
Region
- 06 April, 2026
- 20:59
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil and most of its natural gas are transported, has led to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices in Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a government meeting, Report informs.
Nevertheless, the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz negatively impacts not only the economy but also the social and humanitarian spheres, he noted.
"The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil and most of its natural gas are transported, is closed, but this is not only an economic issue, as medicines and other essential goods were also transported through this waterway," Erdogan added.
Kabine Toplantısı Sonrası Millete Sesleniş https://t.co/vuXSOnEwt0— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) April 6, 2026
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