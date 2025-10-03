Erdogan congratulates Turkic States on 16th anniversary of Nakhchivan agreement

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a post on the 16th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the establishment of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), according to Report.

"I congratulate you on our shared commemoration - the 16th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which enabled the creation of our Organization of Turkic States, one of the most important symbols of our unity in language, thought, and action, as well as on the Day of Cooperation of the Turkic States.

I wish that this significant day will further strengthen the spirit of unity and solidarity and contribute to the development of relations between our countries in all areas. May our common future be bright, and our cooperation enduring," the Turkish president said on X.