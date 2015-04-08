 Top
    Edward Nalbandian: "Vladimir Putin to visit Armenia in near future"

    Armenian Minister: He will attend the events dedicated to Armenian genocide in Yerevan

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Yerevan in the near future.

    Report informs referring to "Interfax" that Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said it in the statement.

    "The Russian president will visit Armenia to attend the events dedicated to "Armenian genocide" in the near future," E.Nalbandian said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

    He noted that Yerevan hopes that the heads of state of Russia and Armenia "will meet in Moscow in May".

