Dutch government closes consulate general in Istanbul

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Dutch government has closed its consulate general in Istanbul.

Report informs citing Turkish media, Amsterdam took this step because of possible terror threat.

Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said the consulate building was evacuated and temporarily shut down.

'The citizens of the Netherlands in Istanbul have already been warned not to come to the consulate general or around the building', the minister said.

Notably, the building of the consulate general of the Netherlands locates in Taksim Square of Istanbul, in Istiklal Avenue.