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    Drone strike halts operations at Yandex data center in Russia

    Region
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 16:06
    Drone strike halts operations at Yandex data center in Russia

    A Yandex data center providing cloud services in the Russian city of Vladimir has completely ceased operations following a drone attack.

    According to Report, Yandex Cloud said on its Telegram channel that equipment at the data center had been damaged in the attack.

    No injuries were reported. Specialists are working at the site to address the consequences of the incident.

    The company warned that the remaining infrastructure is operating in emergency mode and that its stability cannot be guaranteed.

    It is not yet known when the data center will fully resume operations.

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