Drone strike halts operations at Yandex data center in Russia
Region
- 11 October, 2026
- 16:06
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A Yandex data center providing cloud services in the Russian city of Vladimir has completely ceased operations following a drone attack.
According to Report, Yandex Cloud said on its Telegram channel that equipment at the data center had been damaged in the attack.
No injuries were reported. Specialists are working at the site to address the consequences of the incident.
The company warned that the remaining infrastructure is operating in emergency mode and that its stability cannot be guaranteed.
It is not yet known when the data center will fully resume operations.
Rusiyada "Yandex" məlumat mərkəzi dron hücumundan sonra fəaliyyətini dayandırıb
В России после атаки беспилотника остановлена работа центра обработки данных "Яндекса"
Latest News
19:28
Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groupsRegion
18:16
109 migrants killed, 116 missing after boat sinks off DjiboutiOther countries
18:05
Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countriesOther countries
17:43
Photo
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visitForeign policy
17:24
Photo
Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in AnkaraCultural policy
17:07
Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from AfghanistanOther countries
16:43
Photo
Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in BudvaIndividual sports
16:25
67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi UltramarathonIndividual sports
16:06