Drone debris sparks fire at oil depot in Russia's Tambov region
Region
- 03 December, 2025
- 09:07
A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Tambov region after debris from a drone fell onto the facility, regional governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said on Telegram.
Report quotes the governor as saying emergency crews were quickly dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze.
Law enforcement officers are also working at the site.
Latest News
09:34
Video
Azerbaijan takes part in naval exercise hosted by TürkiyeMilitary
09:20
CBA currency exchange rates (03.12.2025)Finance
09:16
UN: Global economic growth to slow to 2.6% in 2025Other countries
09:15
Trump says he's terminating any Biden pardons signed with autopenOther countries
09:09
Jeyhun Bayramov congratulates his Gambian counterpart on his appointment as FMForeign policy
09:07
Drone debris sparks fire at oil depot in Russia's Tambov regionRegion
09:03
Erling Haaland sets Premier League's 100-goal recordFootball
08:57
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.12.2025)Finance
08:50