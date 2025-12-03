Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Drone debris sparks fire at oil depot in Russia's Tambov region

    Region
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 09:07
    Drone debris sparks fire at oil depot in Russia's Tambov region

    A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Tambov region after debris from a drone fell onto the facility, regional governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said on Telegram.

    Report quotes the governor as saying emergency crews were quickly dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

    Law enforcement officers are also working at the site.

    drone attack Tambov fire oil depot Russia-Ukraine war
    В Тамбовской области РФ после атаки БПЛА возник пожар на нефтебазе

