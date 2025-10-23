Death toll from Russia's Urals plant blast climbs to nine — governor
The death toll from a blast at a factory in Kopeisk in the Chelyabinsk Region in Russia's Urals has risen to nine, Governor Alexey Teksler wrote on his Telegram channel, Report informs via TASS.
"So far, nine people have been confirmed dead. Five others were injured . We are clarifying the information about those missing," he wrote.
Earlier updates said, citing preliminary information, that seven people were killed and six others were wounded in Wednesday's incident.
Teksler noted earlier that there was no threat to residents of the city or civilian objects in the wake of the emergency.
The circumstances surrounding it are currently being established.
