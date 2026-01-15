Death toll from Iran approaches 2,600

The death toll from unrest in Iran climbed to almost 2,600, a rights group said on Wednesday, as Tehran stepped up diplomatic contacts with US allies in the region over a crisis that has drawn threats of intervention from President Donald Trump, Report informs via Reuters.

According to an Israeli assessment, Trump has decided to intervene but the scope and timing of this action remains unclear, an Israeli official said.

A second Israeli source, a government official, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet was briefed late on Tuesday about the chances of regime collapse and the chances of US intervention in Iran, an arch-foe with which it fought a 12-day war last year.

The protests which began on December 28 in response to soaring inflation have spiralled into one of the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.