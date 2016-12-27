CSTO failed to elect new secretary general

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Appointment of a new secretary general at a meeting of CSTO Collective Security Council in St Petersburg on Monday canceled.

Report informs citing Vedomosti, reported by the CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha told reporters.

According to him, leaders of Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have decided to postpone the issue to April 2017.

"We have agreed that in April 2017 the issue of the secretary general will be addressed at a regular meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council. The issue canceled due to the absence of quorum", N. Bordyuzha said.