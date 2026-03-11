10 killed in airstrikes in Lebanon
Ten people were killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a building in Lebanon's eastern Baalbek district, Report informs via the Lebanon National News Agency.
Additionally, five others were injured in the attack.
