    Other countries
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 13:01
    10 killed in airstrikes in Lebanon

    Ten people were killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a building in Lebanon's eastern Baalbek district, Report informs via the Lebanon National News Agency.

    Additionally, five others were injured in the attack.

    Escalation in Middle East
    İsrailin Livan ərazisinə son zərbələri nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 19-a yüksəlib - YENİLƏNİB
    В Ливане общее число погибших из-за авиаударов Израиля возросло до 19 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

