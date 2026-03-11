Azerbaijan to introduce 33 new modules in agricultural sector

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Azerbaijan plans to put 33 new modules into use in the agrarian sector, Surkhay Novruzov, advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, said at a public hearing on "Application of artificial intelligence in agriculture: results and perspectives" held at the Agrarian Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Report informs.

    He noted that very significant farmer data has been collected in the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EAIS), which has been operating since 2020: "In this large information database, which currently contains more than 600 thousand farmers, all details are reflected, from the specific location where the farmer cultivates, the type and variety of the planted crop, to the volume of the harvested product. Since the end of 2024, all problems encountered in the field have been mapped. Taking into account both economic efficiency and the availability of data, as the minister of agriculture noted, a decision was made to develop a Roadmap consisting of 33 modules."

    According to the advisor, these modules have been developed to support the resolution of difficulties faced by both the state and the farmer in the agricultural sector, and have been grouped into specific programs: "These programs include farmer rating and optimization of crop types, plant health monitoring and crop forecasting, irrigation management and creation of soil maps, orthophoto imaging and pasture area management, livestock management, fertilizer-pesticide registration system, early detection of weeds and disease mapping."

    Novruzov added that currently seven use scenarios (modules) have already been fully completed: "By the end of 2026, 21 modules will be ready, and by the beginning of 2027, 33 modules will be ready. The development of one module takes place based on data collected from various sources. In this process, soil, climate and water issues, which are considered the fundamental pillars of agronomy and agriculture, are used as the most important data sources."

    Azərbaycan aqrar sektorda 33 yeni modul istifadəyə verəcək
    В аграрном секторе Азербайджана внедрят 33 цифровых модуля

