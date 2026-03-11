Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Japan not ruling out option of releasing oil reserve on its own

    Other countries
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 12:55
    Japan not ruling out option of releasing oil reserve on its own

    The Japanese government "is not ruling out" the option of releasing its national oil reserves unilaterally rather than as part of a coordinated move, industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said Wednesday, as the US-Israeli war with Iran spurs concerns about supplies to the resource-scarce Asian country, Report informs via Kyodo.

    Akazawa made the comment at a Diet committee session in response to a question by a lawmaker about the possibility of taking such a step for the first time since the system was established in 1978.

    "We will take all possible measures to ensure stable supplies of energy," Akazawa added.

    Japan has also expressed support for a possible coordinated release of oil reserves by members of the International Energy Agency to slow down the rise in crude oil prices.

    Akazawa signaled Japan's readiness for such a move during a virtual Group of Seven meeting on Tuesday, joined by IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

    Akazawa said after that meeting that G7 energy ministers agreed to stand ready to take necessary measures, such as drawing down stockpiles, to support global energy supply.

    Japan imports over 90 percent of its oil from the Middle East, making it highly vulnerable to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has prevented energy exports from suppliers in the Persian Gulf.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Япония не исключает возможности высвобождения нефтяных запасов

    Latest News

    13:53

    Kazakhstan ratifies green corridor agreement with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

    Energy
    13:44

    Azerbaijan's PM Ali Asadov meets with ICF President Thomas Konietzko

    Foreign policy
    13:39

    Erlan Aqkenjenov: Kazakhstan plans to export 1.5 to 2.2 M tons of oil via BTC

    Energy
    13:33

    Samaddin Asadov: Azerbaijan in talks with Amazon, Google, Microsoft to establish AI center

    AIC
    13:19

    Baku Initiative Group to hold Geneva conference on Sikh human rights

    Foreign policy
    13:06

    Australia closes several embassies in Middle East amid fears of Iran war escalations

    Other countries
    13:01

    10 killed in airstrikes in Lebanon

    Other countries
    12:59

    Azerbaijan to introduce 33 new modules in agricultural sector

    AIC
    12:55

    Japan not ruling out option of releasing oil reserve on its own

    Other countries
    All News Feed