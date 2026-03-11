Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Australia closes several embassies in Middle East amid fears of Iran war escalations

    Australia has closed its embassies in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv as well as its consulate in Dubai, the foreign minister said on Wednesday, amid fears the conflict in the Middle East could intensify, Report informs via Reuters.

    Foreign Minister Penny Wong said at least nine cities where Australian embassies and consulates are located have experienced missile and drone attacks.

    "Iran"s reprisal attacks continue at scale and at a depth that we have not seen before," she told parliament.

    The conflict was "likely to intensify and continue in the near term", she said.

    "Our missions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Tel Aviv have all had to physically close in the last week."

    Australia has also directed dependents of diplomatic officials in the United Arab Emirates and Israel to leave.

    "The dangerous and destabilizing attacks by Iran put civilian lives at risk, including Australian lives, and we continue to support Australians affected as limited commercial flights resume and we expand consular efforts," Wong said.

    More than 3,200 Australians have returned from the Middle East on 23 commercial flights. About 115,000 citizens were in the region when the conflict began.

    Avstraliya Əbu-Dabi, Dubay və Təl-Əvivdəki diplomatik nümayəndəliklərini bağlayıb
    Австралия закрыла посольства на Ближнем Востоке из-за угрозы усиления конфликта

