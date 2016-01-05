 Top
    Cigarette prices increased by 2-3 times in Georgia

    In accordance with government plan, prices of tobacco products will increase during next 8 years

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Prices of cigarettes produced by 'Philip Morris' company increased by 2-3 times in Georgia.

    According to the information, shortage of cigarettes, produced by that company occurred in Tbilisi. It's impossible to get them.

    Price of 'Parliament' cigarette increased from 2 USD to 4,2 USD, 'Marlboro' from 1,3 USD to 3,3 USD, 'Checterfild' from 0,9 to 2, 'LM' about from one USD to 1,7 USD.

    Georgia's Ministry of Finance states that price increase of some cigarettes is not related with change of excise rate.

    Georgian parliament made changes to 'Tax Code' on December 11, 2015. In accordance with changes, new excise rates determined for filtered cigarettes on January 1, 2016. According to the rate, prices of filtered cigarettes rose in the country. In accordance with government plan, prices of tobacco products will increase during next 8 years.

