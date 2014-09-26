​Caspian countries to sign an agreement on Hydrometeorology cooperation

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Agreement on cooperation in the field of Hydrometeorology will be signed in the framework of the upcoming Caspian summit. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the Deputy Director of International Cooperation Department, Ministry of Natural Resources of Russia Vladimir Ivlev.

According to him, the signing of this agreement will restore the exchange of information among the meteorological agencies of the Caspian region. After signing this agreement, the five Caspian countries will be able to share weather forecasts, data on the environment and water state in the Caspian Sea.

The IV summit of Caspian states is scheduled to be held on September 29 in Astrakhan. The agenda of meeting of the Azerbaijani, Iranian, Kazakhstan, Turkmen and Russian representatives will be the legal status of the Caspian. The countries have been negotiating about the separation of the sea shelf for more than 20 years.