Caspian countries extend ban on sturgeon fishing until 2026

The Caspian littoral countries (Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Turkmenistan) have agreed to extend the ban on commercial sturgeon fishing in the Caspian Sea until 2026, Report informs referring to the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery.

The decision to extend the ban was made following the 9th session of the Commission for the Conservation, Rational Use of Aquatic Bioresources of the Caspian Sea, and the Management of Their Shared Stocks, which took place in Turkmenistan.

Sturgeon fishing in 2026, as before, will be limited to scientific research and artificial reproduction.

Furthermore, the Caspian littoral countries plan to develop unified Fishing Rules for the shared Caspian Sea. This will ensure more rational exploitation of shared aquatic bioresources and improve the effectiveness of fisheries conservation measures.

At the meeting, representatives of the five countries also agreed on catch volumes for shared aquatic bioresources for 2026.