Bus carrying civilians in Aleppo came under fire

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ One civilian killed, four injured in eastern Aleppo, Syria, as pro-Iranian militants opened fire on vehicles evacuating civilians.

Report informs, referring to Anadolu, the bus evacuating civilians from Aleppo returned back after fire opened by pro-Iranian militants.

Notably, according to agreement, Turkey today started evacuation of civilians from the city.

General of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic RevolutionSeyid Javad commands the pro-Iranian forces in the region.