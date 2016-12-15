 Top
    Bus carrying civilians in Aleppo came under fire

    Turkey started evacuation of civilians from Aleppo

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ One civilian killed, four injured in eastern Aleppo, Syria, as pro-Iranian militants opened fire on vehicles evacuating civilians.

    Report informs, referring to Anadolu, the bus evacuating civilians from Aleppo returned back after fire opened by pro-Iranian militants.

    Notably, according to agreement, Turkey today started evacuation of civilians from the city.

    General of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic RevolutionSeyid Javad commands the pro-Iranian forces in the region. 

