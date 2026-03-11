Bombing reported in western, eastern Tehran
Region
- 11 March, 2026
- 15:29
Iranian media is reporting bombing in some areas in western and eastern Tehran as well as the sound of jets flying over the capital, Report informs via Aljazeera.
This comes after the Israeli army announced it had launched simultaneous attacks on Iran and Lebanon.
