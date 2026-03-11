Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Bombing reported in western, eastern Tehran

    Region
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 15:29
    Iranian media is reporting bombing in some areas in western and eastern Tehran as well as the sound of jets flying over the capital, Report informs via Aljazeera.

    This comes after the Israeli army announced it had launched simultaneous attacks on Iran and Lebanon.

    bombings in Iran US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tehrana növbəti dəfə aviazərbələr endirilib
    В Иране сообщили об ударах по западным и восточным районам столицы

