Binali Yildirim: Co-op, solidarity among Turkic states grow stronger each day

Cooperation and solidarity among Turkic states continue to deepen and strengthen with each passing day, Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), wrote on X regarding the 12th OTS Summit held in Gabala, Report informs.

"I wish the decisions adopted at the 12th Summit of OTS Heads of State, held in the city of Gabala, Azerbaijan, under the theme 'Regional Peace and Security' will bring positive outcomes," he said.