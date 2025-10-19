Azerbaijan, Armenia parliamentary speakers to meet in Switzerland
Region
- 19 October, 2025
- 15:37
Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan will hold a meeting during their visit to Switzerland, Report informs via Armenian media.
Simonyan announced on social media that the meeting between the two parliamentary leaders will take place on October 21 on the sidelines of the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva.
The last meeting between the two speakers was held in April 2025 in St. Petersburg.
