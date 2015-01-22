Arrested first deputy of Ahmadinejad

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ First deputy of the former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Mohammad Rahimi sentenced to 5 years 91 days in prison on corruption charges. Report informs referring to IRNA agency, Tehran Court for Serious Crimes issued the verdict against Rahimi, and sentenced him to imprisonment for 15 years, as well to return 826 thousand USD and pay a fine of 290 thousand USD.

As the former deputy of ex-president appealed the court's decision, the sentence was reduced to 5 years 91 days.

According to the information he was accused of that, being the first Vice President, he "took bribe" from the insurance company.