Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    International travelers arrive in Azerbaijan's Zangilan

    Karabakh
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 12:31
    International travelers arrive in Azerbaijan's Zangilan

    A group of international travelers from 37 countries has arrived in Zangilan, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    As part of the trip, the travelers visited the area of the Zangazur corridor.

    During the visit, the delegation was informed about the infrastructure project implemented by Azerbaijan to provide a land link to its mainland and its integral part, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.

    International travelers Azerbaijan's liberated territories NomadMania club Harry Mitsidis Zangazur corridor
    Beynəlxalq səyyahlar Zəngilana səfər ediblər
    Международные путешественники посетили Зангилан

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