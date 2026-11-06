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    Samir Karimoglu's film 'Torpağı sanı yaşayasan' screened at 6th Korkut Ata Film Festival

    Cultural policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 18:21
    Samir Karimoglu's film 'Torpağı sanı yaşayasan' screened at 6th Korkut Ata Film Festival

    The film "Torpağı sanı yaşayasan" by Azerbaijani director Samir Karimoglu was screened at the 6th Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival in Istanbul.

    According to Report's correspondent in Istanbul, the film was presented in the short film category.

    The mystical film "Torpağı sanı yaşayasan" tells the story of Kamil, a medical worker who saves his commander during the First Garabagh War.

    While trying to contact a support service by an old telephone, he encounters an unexpected event and establishes a connection with the future.

    Realizing that he is speaking to his grandson on the other end of the line, Kamil learns about his son's fate, the colonel's survival and the liberation of the occupied territories.

    The film was produced by Mozg Media Group with financial support from the Azerbaijan Film Agency.

    Samir Karimoglu's film 'Torpağı sanı yaşayasan' screened at 6th Korkut Ata Film Festival
    Samir Karimoglu's film 'Torpağı sanı yaşayasan' screened at 6th Korkut Ata Film Festival
    Film Festival First Garabagh War
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    6-cı "Korkut Ata" Film Festivalında Samir Kərimoğlunun "Torpağı sanı yaşayasan" filmi nümayiş olunub
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    Фильм Самира Керимоглу "Torpağı sanı yaşayasan" показан на VI Кинофестивале "Коркут Ата"
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