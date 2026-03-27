Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    IDF spokesman says targeted assassinations of Iranian leaders will continue

    Other countries
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 12:16
    IDF spokesman says targeted assassinations of Iranian leaders will continue

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin vows that the military will continue to hunt down Iranian leaders, following the killing of IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas overnight, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "The eliminations will not stop; we will continue to pursue anyone who threatens Israel," he says.

    Defrin says the military has hit more than 1,000 targets of Iran's weapon production industries so far amid the war.

    "We are talking about the factories that produce the missiles, the drones and defense systems," he says in a press conference.

    Defrin says the IDF is striking "all assets of the weapons [industries]. We will also reach the sub-contractors."

    "In the coming days, we will deepen the achievement and distance this threat for a long time," he adds.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. Shortly after launching a joint operation against Iran, armed conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah resumed.

    Effie Defrin Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Alireza Tangsiri
    Sözçü: İsrail İrandakı yüksək vəzifəli məmurları aradan götürməyə davam edəcək
    ЦАХАЛ: Израиль продолжит устранять высокопоставленных чиновников в Иране

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