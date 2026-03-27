Thai ship hit in Strait of Hormuz runs aground off Iran's Qeshm Island
Other countries
- 27 March, 2026
- 12:53
A Thai-flagged cargo ship that was hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month has run aground off Iran's Qeshm Island, Iran's Tasnim news agency said on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.
Thailand said 20 crew members were rescued by the Omani navy, while three were missing after an explosion in the stern of the ship, Mayuree Naree, caused a fire in the engine room.
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