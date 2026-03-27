A Thai-flagged cargo ship that ​was hit by ‌unknown projectiles in the Strait of ​Hormuz earlier ​this month has run ⁠aground off ​Iran's Qeshm Island, ​Iran's Tasnim news agency said on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.

Thailand said ​20 crew ​members were rescued by ‌the ⁠Omani navy, while three were missing after an ​explosion in ​the ⁠stern of the ship, ​Mayuree Naree, ​caused ⁠a fire in the engine room.