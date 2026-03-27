Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
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    Thai ship hit in Strait of Hormuz runs aground off Iran's Qeshm Island

    Other countries
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 12:53
    Thai ship hit in Strait of Hormuz runs aground off Iran's Qeshm Island

    A Thai-flagged cargo ship that ​was hit by ‌unknown projectiles in the Strait of ​Hormuz earlier ​this month has run ⁠aground off ​Iran's Qeshm Island, ​Iran's Tasnim news agency said on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Thailand said ​20 crew ​members were rescued by ‌the ⁠Omani navy, while three were missing after an ​explosion in ​the ⁠stern of the ship, ​Mayuree Naree, ​caused ⁠a fire in the engine room.

    Strait of Hormuz Iran's Qeshm Island Mayuree Naree cargo ship Escalation in Middle East
    Hörmüz boğazında hücuma məruz qalan yük gəmisi saya oturub
    Атакованное в Ормузском проливе грузовое судно село на мель у острова Кешм

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