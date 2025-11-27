Armenian transport minister discusses regional peace with EU commissioner
Region
- 27 November, 2025
- 17:08
Armenia's Minister of Transport and Communications, David Khudatyan, met with European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos in Tashkent to discuss the process of establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Report informs via Armenian media.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Conference in Uzbekistan's capital.
Commissioner Kos praised the steps taken to restore peace and stability in the region. The parties also discussed increasing the EU's active participation in Armenia's infrastructure projects.
